A soil remediation project that began Thursday on Route 147 southbound in West Chillisquaque Township will continue on Friday. 

PennDOT said they anticipate major delays and are advising travelers to seek alternate routes. 

The contractor will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.  on Route 147 southbound just north of the Ridge Road intersection. Motorists can expect the right (travel) lane and berm to be closed with traffic being controlled by single lane conditions with flagging.

