The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 bridge replacement

A bridge replacement and rehabilitation project continues this week on Route 220 in Woodward Township. This project will replace both structures carrying Route 220 over the Fourth Street off ramp and will also rehabilitate both structures over Antlers Lane and the Lycoming Valley Railroad.

Work this week includes:

Contractor will continue median crossover construction.

The contractor will begin setting the moveable barrier system and implementing a traffic switch mid to late next week.

The contractor will continue construction of access roads, and guide rail work. This work will be completed using daily lane closures at off peak hours.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning in May, motorists traveling in both directions will be traveling on the southbound side of the highway. A moveable barrier system will separate north and southbound traffic. This barrier system will be moved daily to ensure two lanes of travel northbound for the morning commute and two lanes of travel southbound for the afternoon commute. During these times, the opposing direction of traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the prime contractor on this $18 million, multi-year bridge improvement project. This construction season, the contactor is scheduled to complete the replacement and rehabilitation of the northbound structures. The southbound structures are scheduled to be completed next year.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Drivers who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound are advised that the safety improvement project continues in Woodward and Piatt Townships.

This construction season, the remainder of the structure over Quenshukeny Run will be completed. Other construction activities include the completion of the Youngs Road East Jug Handle, milling, paving and guide rail work.

Existing Traffic Patterns

The speed limit has been returned to 45 miles per hour throughout the project.

A median barrier has been installed and Route 220 northbound lanes are shifted onto the new southbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run. Two lanes in each direction will be maintained.

Week of May 1

Continue paving and beam setting Monday, May 1, on the Quenshukeny bridge. Drivers can expect intermittent rolling roadblocks, not to exceed 15 minutes, during off peak hours, weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled using single lane closures during off peak hours. Cable median guild rail will be installed between Youngs Road West and the Fourth Street Exit. Work will continue on the northbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run.



Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Resurfacing on Route 15

A resurfacing project continues this week on Route 15 in South Williamsport Borough and Armstrong Township.

The week of Monday, May 1, the contractor will continue construction of ADA ramps at various locations adjacent to Route 15 in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Drivers can expect daylight lane closures and flagging operations where work is being performed.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $2.6 million resurfacing project of Route 15 between the Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport Borough and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. Work includes milling and paving, ADA ramps upgrades, guide rail upgrades, signage, and line painting. Additional work will be performed on the bridge over Hagerman's Run. The project will be completed in phases. Motorists can expect single lane with flagging and/or channelizing devices through the active work areas. Work will not be performed on this project during the Little League World Series.

Work is expected to be completed on this project in October of 2023, weather permitting.

Interstate 180 Resurfacing

A two-year roadway project continues on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Montoursville Borough, and Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy townships.

On Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, the contractor will continue to remove the right-of-way fence in both directions throughout the project area. In addition, the contractor will begin to remove a portion of the bridge parapet on the westbound structure that carries Interstate 180 over the Loyalsock Creek. The parapet will be upgraded with a new guide rail connection. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Drivers can expect the shoulder area to be closed where work is being performed.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024, with a winter shutdown in 2023.

Reconstruction and bridge replacement project on Fairfield Road and Lycoming Mall Drive continues

A road reconstruction and bridge replacement project continues on Route Routes 2045 (Fairfield Road) and 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) in Fairfield Township.

This multi-year project will reconstruct Fairfield Road from the intersection with Lycoming Mall Drive up to the Interstate 180 eastbound off ramp and will replace the structure carrying Lycoming Mall Drive over Bennett’s Run. This construction season, the contactor is scheduled to complete the rehabilitation of Fairfield Road. The Lycoming Mall Drive structure over Bennett’s Run and traffic signal work is scheduled to be completed next year.

Week of May 1

Contractor will continue northbound widening work along Fairfield Road.

Traffic Impacts

This work will be completed using daily lane shifts during off peak hours.

Two lanes of roadway will remain open at all times during the project.

Maintenance work on Little Pine Creek Road

Work begins on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings Township.

On Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 3, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be repairing a slide and performing a pipe replacement on Little Pine Creek Road between Route 44 and Little Pine State Park.

Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Clinton County

Work on a slope repair project on Route 120 is progressing. The slope/slide area is located along Route 120, about one mile north of the village of Keating in East Keating Township.

Beginning Monday, May 8, the contractor will begin installation of drainage. This work will bring short term lane closures, controlled by roadway flagging. Barrier will also be set so that the eastbound lane can be closed for project work.

On Friday, May 12, PennDOT expects temporary traffic signals to be in use, enforcing an alternating traffic pattern using the westbound lane through the work zone. Drivers should expect short travel delays.

Overall work includes construction of a retaining wall, repairs to the eastbound lane of Route 120, roadway overlay, drainage updates and guide rail updates. Once complete, these corrective measures will repair damage to the slope.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.4 million project. PennDOT expects work to be complete in mid-August.

Bradford County

A pipe replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 467 in LeRaysville Borough and Pike Township.

On Monday, May 1 Route 467 will be closed between the intersections with Route 1026 (East Street) and Route 1010 (CC Allis Road), while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes.

A detour using Route 467 in Orwell and Pike townships and CC Allis Road will be in place while work is being performed. Work will be performed during daytime hours, weather permitting. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, May 12.

Tioga County

A five-month paving project continues on Route 15 in both directions in Covington and Richmond townships. The project location begins one mile south and ends one mile north of the Canoe Camp Creek Exit.

On Wednesday, May 3, the contractor will close the Route 15 exit ramp at Exit 179 (Canoe Creek). This ramp closure is expected to be in place for three days, weather permitting. A detour will be in place using Route 15 north to Route 6 in Mansfield Borough during times of closure.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $3.2 million paving project. Work on this project includes milling of the existing surface, new pavement, guide rail upgrades, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2023, weather permitting.

Northumberland County

Resurfacing has begun in Riverside Borough and Rush Township. Work began Wednesday on ADA ramps at the intersection of Route 54 and Route 4001 (Mill Street/Sunbury Road). Work is being performed on the shoulders during daylight hours and will have minimal impact on traffic.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $2.2 million resurfacing project on Route 54 between Boyd Station Road in Rush Township and Route 4001 (Mill Street / Sunbury Road) in Riverside Borough. Work on this project includes roadway resurfacing, sidewalk improvements, shoulder repairs, construction of a retaining wall between the roadway and adjacent railroad track, and line painting. Additionally, there will be roadway resurfacing on Sunbury Road between Danville Airport and Route 54. Majority of the work on this project will be performed Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2023, weather permitting.

Centre County

Work continues on Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Area drivers can expect the following the week of May 1:

Monday, May 1 through Thursday, May 4, two crews will be working from Highland to West Nittany avenues to install new waterline and services. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers using an alternating lane pattern.

On Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2 a third crew will be working in the Beaver Avenue intersection to establish temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Atherton Street and one lane on Beaver Avenue.

On Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 4, a third crew will be working in the College Avenue intersection to establish temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Atherton Street and one lane on College Avenue.

No work is currently scheduled for Friday, May 5.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2024.

Columbia County

A pipe replacement project begins this week on Route 2017 (Lower Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township.

On Tuesday, May 2, through Wednesday, May 3, Lower Smith Hollow Road will be closed between Route 227 (Upper Smith Hollow Road) and Bull Farm Road in Mifflin Township, while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes.

A detour using Route 339 (Main Mifflin Drive) and Route 2028 will be in place for the duration of the project.

Resurfacing on Route 42

A resurfacing project begins this week on Route 42. Work will be performed between Millville Borough and Buckhorn and will continue between the Town of Bloomsburg and Catawissa Borough.

On Monday May 1, and Tuesday, May 2, the contractor will be removing pavement markings in advance of upcoming pavement work. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

The week of Monday, May 8, the contractor will begin microsurfacing Route 42 beginning at Millville Borough and moving towards the Buckhorn. Work on Route 42 near the Interstate 80 interchange will take place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., dates to be determined as work progresses.

Suit-Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $2.1 million resurfacing project on Route 42. Work on this project includes roadway resurfacing and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

