Two exit ramps will be closed this weekend on Interstate 180 westbound in Northumberland County due to construction.

The work will be performed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Saturday, Sept. 18 between Exit 212 A and Exit 212 B at the Bellefonte entrance ramp in Turbot Township. Work will continue through Monday, Sept. 20.

The following detours will be established while work is being performed:

Exit 212 A will exit Interstate 80 west at Exit 212 B (Interstate 180 west), Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail – Exit 1), Interstate 180 east/Route 147 southbound.

Traffic traveling to Interstate 80 westbound (Bellefonte entrance) from Interstate 180 eastbound will continue on Interstate 180 east / Route 147 south, Route 254, Route 147 north, Interstate 80 westbound entrance ramp.

Work on this project includes milling, a bituminous overlay, line painting and rumble strips. Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million project which includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, replacement of the Route 1006 (Eighth Street) bridge, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2021, weather permitting.



