Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound in Montour County are advised an emergency repair project continues this week on the bridge over Route 54 in Valley Township, Montour County.

The contractor, J. D. Eckman, Inc., continues the emergency repair work utilizing nighttime detours of eastbound Route 54 from the intersection of McCracken Road to the intersection with Route 642. Westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Work will be performed each week from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday-Friday. The project is expected to be completed by Friday November 13, weather permitting.

The Interstate 80 westbound on ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 will remain closed during the duration of the repair work.

The Interstate 80 overpass bridge beams were damaged by an over-height vehicle in August of 2020. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) closed the ramp to traffic for inspection of the structure and determined the ramp will remain closed until the structure is fixed.

Traffic seeking to enter Interstate 80 westbound from Route 54 in Valley Township just outside of Danville should use the established detour: Route 54 west to Route 254 west and enter Interstate 80 westbound at the Limestoneville (Exit 215) in Northumberland County.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.