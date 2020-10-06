Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound in Montour County are advised that an emergency repair project will begin on the bridge over Route 54 in Valley Township, Montour County this week.

The contractor, J. D. Eckman, Inc., will begin work on Tuesday, Oct. 6 with nighttime detours of eastbound Route 54 from the intersection of McCracken Road to the intersection with Route 642 expected to begin Thursday, Oct. 8. Westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Work will be performed each week from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The project is expected to be completed mid-November, weather permitting.

The Interstate 80 westbound on ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 will remain closed during the duration of the repair work.

The Interstate 80 overpass bridge beams were damaged by an over-height vehicle in August of 2020. PennDOT closed the ramp to traffic for inspection of the structure and determined the ramp will remain closed until the structure is fixed.

Traffic seeking to enter Interstate 80 westbound from Route 54 in Valley Township just outside of Danville should use the established detour: Route 54 west to Route 254 west and enter Interstate 80 westbound at the Limestoneville (Exit 215) in Northumberland County.

Expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.