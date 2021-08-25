Northumberland County, Pa. -- Route 1006 (Eighth Street) remains closed between Church Road and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for a bridge replacement project.

A detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 44 will continue to be in place while work is being performed.

Warrior Run School District begins classes on Thursday, Aug. 26. The school buildings are located on the Susquehanna Trail, which is part of the detour. Be alert, slow down and use caution.

The Eighth Street Bridge replacement project is part of the $8.9 million project which includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2021, weather permitting.