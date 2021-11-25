Road Open. It's welcome news to residents in Delaware and Turbot Townships.

PennDOT said a bridge replacement project on Route 1006 (Eighth Street) in Northumberland County is now complete, and Eighth Street is open.

The bridge on Eighth Street spans over Interstate 180.

Construction began in August, enforcing lane restrictions on I-180 between Route 54 in Delaware Township and the I-80 interchange in Turbot Township. The right driving lane was closed in both directions.

Glenn O. Hawbaker was the contractor who completed the project for $8.9 million. The project also included milling and resurfacing on I-180, rehabilitation of the bridges on I-180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.



