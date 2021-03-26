Motorists are advised that several roads in Sullivan County are closed due to downed utilities.

Both lanes of Route 1002 (Dutch Mountain Road), just east of Dushore, are closed between Route 1012 (Dutch Mountain Road) and Route 1013 (Diefenbach Road). A detour using Diefenbach Road and Route 1014 (Huntsinger Road) is in place.

Both lanes of Route 2003 (Nordmont Road), just north of Nordmont, are closed between Route 2006 (Christian Camp Road) and Rays Road. A detour using local roads is in place.

The roadways are expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists are reminded to be alert and expect delays in travel.