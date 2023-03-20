The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

A safety improvement project resumes this week on Route 220 northbound and southbound in Woodward and Piatt townships.

This construction season, the remainder of the structure over Quenshukeny Run will be completed. Other construction activities include the completion of the Youngs Road East Jug Handle, milling, paving, and guide rail work.

New Traffic Patterns

The speed limit has been returned to 45 miles per hour throughout the project.

The week of March 20, drivers can expect a traffic lane switch near the intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road. A median barrier will be installed and northbound 220 lanes will be shifted onto the new southbound structure. Two lanes will be maintained in each direction.

The week of March 27, cable median guide rail installation will begin from around Youngs Road West to the Fourth Street exit.

Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Route 220 bridge improvement project

Work begins this week on a bridge replacement and rehabilitation project on Route 220 in Woodward Township. This project will replace both structures carrying Route 220 over the Fourth Street off ramp and will also rehabilitate both structures over Antlers Lane and the Lycoming Valley Railroad.

This construction season, the contractor is scheduled to complete the replacement and rehabilitation of the northbound structures. Beginning in May, motorists traveling in both directions will be traveling on the southbound side of the highway. A moveable barrier system will separate north and southbound traffic. This barrier system will be moved daily to ensure two lanes of travel northbound for the morning commute and two lanes of travel southbound for the afternoon commute. During these times, the opposing direction of traffic will be restricted to one lane.

The southbound structures are scheduled to be completed next year.

Starting the week of March 20, the contractor will begin access roads and guiderail work. This work will be completed using daily lane closures at off peak hours.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the prime contractor on this $18 million, multi-year bridge improvement project.

Route 287 bridge replacement project

A bridge replacement project begins this week on Route 287 in Cummings Township. This project will replace the structure carrying Route 287 over Larry’s Creek, approximately 5.6 miles north of the intersection with Route 973.

The bridge replacement is scheduled to be complete by late November 2023. During this project, traffic will be reduced to a single lane, controlled by a temporary traffic signal. An 11’ width restriction will be in place for oversize vehicles.

For the week of March 20, the contractor will begin setting traffic control. The temporary traffic signal will be set to flash on Wednesday, March 22 with one lane in each direction will be maintained.

On Tuesday, March 28, the temporary traffic signal will be activated and traffic will be restricted to a single lane across the bridge. This condition will exist until project completion.

Nestlerode Contracting Company is the prime contractor on this $2 million bridge replacement project.

Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.

The week of March 20, Kriger Construction, Inc., will be installing post mounted signs between the curb and sidewalk and will be patching pot holes throughout the project limits.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Weight restriction for Porter Road

The entire length of Route 4008 (Porter Road), which is located between Route 6 (Elmira Street) in Troy borough and Route 6 (Sylvania Road) in Sylvania borough, will be posted with a permanent, year-round, 10-ton weight restriction.

The posting is being made based on a traffic-and-engineering study indicating that this highway may be damaged by vehicles that exceed the restriction.

School buses, emergency vehicles and local-delivery trucks are exempted from the postings.

Centre County

Expect lane closures this week as work continues on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Drivers can expect the following the week of March 20:

One crew will continue water line installation on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. Traffic control will feature daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers. No detours will be used.

A second crew will be working from Beaver Avenue toward Boalsburg installing new waterline. Traffic control will feature daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers.

Drivers should expect some minor travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Centre County bridge work begins

A bridge replacement project along Route 1002 (March Creek Road) in Liberty Township begins on Monday. Replacing the bridge, which spans Marsh Creek approximately one-mile northeast of Romola, will allow PennDOT to remove a weight limit posting of 26 tons for single vehicles and improve the structure's rating from "poor" to "good."

This week, the contractor will begin cutting trees within the work area. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control, so drivers should expect some delays during daylight hours through Friday, March 25.

The contractor plans to demolish the existing bridge on or around Friday, June 2, and will implement a detour using Route 1001 (Howard Divide Road) and Route 150. PennDOT will update drivers before the contractor implements the detour.

Overall work includes the removal of the existing bridge, building its replacement, approach paving, guide rail installation, drainage improvements, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. Nestlerode Contracting Co. of Lock Haven, PA, is the contractor on this $2.6 million project. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-September, but all work is weather dependent.

Built in 1953, the existing bridge is 98 feet long and carries an average of 437 vehicles daily.

Montour County

In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, maintenance crews in Montour County will pick up litter this week along Interstate 80 and Route 54.

Crews will be picking up litter beginning Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24, during daylight hours at the following locations.

Interstate 80 between the Northumberland County line and the Columbia County line.

Route 54 between Interstate 80 and Danville.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities.

Columbia County

A roadwork project continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships.

On Sunday, March 19 New Enterprise and Lime Co., will be installing sign foundations and signs on Interstate 80 eastbound between mile marker 241 (Route 11 / Lime Ridge exit) and mile marker 235 (Route 487 / Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit). Work will be completed between the hours of 7p.m. and 6 a.m. each night through 6 a.m. Friday, March 24. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.

This $9.1 million pavement preservation and bridge preservation project spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing.

The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound: the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in the spring of 2023.

Bridge painting project on Route 93 in Columbia/Luzerne counties

A bridge painting project continues this week between the Route 93 intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) in Berwick and Route 93 (West Third Street) in Nescopeck.

On Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24 a contractor will continue performing project preparation work including cable placement on the bridge spanning the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

North Star Painting Company, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.1 million bridge project.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.