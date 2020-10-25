Gregg Township, Pa. — According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Milton, a fatal crash occurred at approximately 7:42 p.m. in Gregg Township on Saturday.

For unknown reasons, David Hester, 70, Montgomery, crossed the center line when traveling north on Route 15 of Old Mill Road, PSP Milton said.

According to the report, Hester’s vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck a car operated by Howard Legg, 57, of Harrisburg.

Milton State Police said Hester sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

According to reports from the State Police, Legg was uninjured.