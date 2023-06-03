Starting Monday, the Flemington Bridge on Route 150 near Lock Haven will be closed to vehicle traffic and cyclists for construction work.

The closure will be in place throughout June and is necessary in order to tarp the bridge and perform painting and structural steel repairs. The painting and repairs will improve the condition of the bridge from fair to good and keep it in useful service for years to come. The Flemington Truss dates from 1933 and is 250 feet long. It carries an average of more than 13,400 vehicles each day. The bridge currently does not have pedestrian or wheelchair acces.

Both a vehicle detour and a bike detour will be in place during the closure. The vehicle detour will use Route 150, Route 2015, Route 220, and Route 120. The bicycle detour will use Township Road 366 (Irwin Street/Canal Street/Fairpoint Road).

Once the bridge is re-opened, temporary traffic signals will again be used to enforce an alternating traffic pattern across the structure. This restriction is necessary for dam repairs, deck repairs, and sidewalk replacement. PennDOT expects work on the Flemington bridge to be complete in early October.

This work is part of a 3-bridge preservation contract in Clinton County. Other bridges include a Route 150 bridge spanning Chatham Run in Dunnstable Township and a Route 220 bridge spanning Route 2006 and Fishing Creek in Lamar Township. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $3.5 million job.

