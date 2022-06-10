A closure and lane restriction begins Sunday on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.

The northbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial bridge will be closed between Route 147 in Sunbury and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, while a PennDOT contractor clears debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Route 61 northbound traffic will use Route 147 north, Route 11 south, to Routes 11/15. The detour will be in place while work is being performed.

Route 61 southbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted.

Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

