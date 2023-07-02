PennDOT has extended the detour on the Flemington Bridge as work continues on Route 150 near Lock Haven.

Plans originally called for opening one lane of the bridge by the end of June, but the contractor found that additional repairs are required and will take more time to complete.

Two detours will remain in effect while work continues. The motor vehicle detour uses Route 150, Route 2015, Route 220, and Route 120. The bicycle detour uses Township Road 366 (Irwin Street/Canal Street/Fairpoint Road).

Temporary traffic signals will be put in place at each end of the bridge when it reopens the structure to one lane. The contractor will enforce an alternating traffic pattern where drivers take turns crossing the bridge via the open lane. PennDOT will issue an update when the contractor reopens the bridge.

PennDOT thanks the public for its continued patience as it moves forward with this project.

This work is part of a Three-bridge preservation contract in Clinton County. Other bridges include a Route 150 bridge spanning Chatham Run in Dunnstable Township and a Route 220 bridge spanning Route 2006 and Fishing Creek in Lamar Township. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $3.5 million job.

The Flemington Truss dates from 1933 and is 250 feet long. It carries an average of more than 13,400 vehicles each day.

