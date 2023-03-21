CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Sunbury, Pa.  — A delineator repair project starts today, Monday, March 20 on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury.

Through Thursday, March 23, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be repairing the delineators along the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Drivers can expect single lane conditions in both directions. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Drivers should be slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

