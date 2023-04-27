CONSTRUCTION ALERT
Delays are possible today, April 27, as a crew performs maintenance work on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings Township, Lycoming County. The work will be conducted on Little Pine Creek Road between Route 44 and Little Pine State Park. 

Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.  Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting and is expected to be completed by late afternoon.

Driveres should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

