Drivers traveling Interstate 180 this week should be aware delays near Montoursville are possible as a two-year roadway project continues.

This week, work will be performed between the Route 87 interchange and Fairfield Road interchange in Fairfield Township and Montoursville. Work includes removing the Right-of-Way fence at various locations, removing debris from inlets, placing rock to fill-in washed out areas, and cleaning drainage structures. Drivers can expect the shoulder areas to be closed where work is being performed.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings.

Work also continues on Route 15 in South Williamsport Borough and Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, April 24, the contractor will continue construction of ADA ramps at various locations adjacent to Route 15 in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Drivers can expect daylight lane closures and flagging operations where work is being performed.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $2.6 million resurfacing project of Route 15 between the Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport Borough and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. Work includes milling and paving, ADA ramps upgrades, guide rail upgrades, signage, and line painting. Additional work will be performed on the bridge over Hagerman’s Run. The project will be completed in phases, with work expected to wrap by October 2023.

In Tioga County, a five-month paving project begins on Route 15 in both directions in Covington and Richmond townships.

On Monday, the contractor will begin milling Route 15 between one-mile south and one-mile north of the Canoe Camp exit (mile marker 179 / Route 660 / Business Route 15), including the ramps. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $3.2 million paving project. Work on this project includes milling of the existing surface, new pavement, guide rail upgrades, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2023, weather permitting.

Drivers an check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.