Motorists driving on Route 220 near Lock Haven Thursday, July 14 will likely experience delays as a crew works on a bridge preservation project.

As crews set signals and establish traffic control, on a bridge just south of the Salona interchange, motorists should expect traffic stops in each direction for as long as 15 minutes at a time. Motorists should add some extra travel time to their regular routine tomorrow as traffic stops are expected from 7 a.m. to noon.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $3.5 million job to address a total of three bridges.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.