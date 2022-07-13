Motorists driving on Route 220 near Lock Haven Thursday, July 14 will likely experience delays as a crew works on a bridge preservation project.
As crews set signals and establish traffic control, on a bridge just south of the Salona interchange, motorists should expect traffic stops in each direction for as long as 15 minutes at a time. Motorists should add some extra travel time to their regular routine tomorrow as traffic stops are expected from 7 a.m. to noon.
HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $3.5 million job to address a total of three bridges.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.