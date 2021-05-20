Lycoming County, Pa. – Motorists on Little Pine Creek Road may experience delays Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21 as a contractor removes a rock bank. The work is being completed during daylight hours.

The work is part of a retaining wall project on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings Township, Lycoming County. There are two locations where work is being performed.

The first location is approximately .75 miles north of the intersection of Route 44 and Little Pine Creek Road. The second location is approximately 2.2 miles north of Route 44 and Little Pine Creek Road intersection.

LTT Trucking LLC, is the primary contractor for the $1.7 million, project. Work includes the construction of two retaining walls, new asphalt pavement, line painting and guide rails.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for slow or stopped vehicles and drive with caution through the work zone.

