Sunbury, Pa. Due to icy conditions along the river, debris removal at the Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury has been postponed until further notice, according to PennDOT.

The project, which began on Jan. 3, was originally scheduled to wrap up on Jan. 14. The right (driving lane) on the northbound side had been closed.

PennDOT will provide updated information once the project resumes.