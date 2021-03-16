Construction has resumed on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

Northern Section Paving:

The prime contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., began excavation and embankment operations in preparation for paving. This season’s paving and associated work will take place form the Winfield interchange to the Ridge Road interchange.

New traffic signals at the Route 147 and Ridge Road intersection are being installed now but will not be activated until later this season.

A temporary traffic pattern will reduce Southbound traffic on US 15 to a single lane beginning the week of March 29. This lane closure is for the construction of overhead sign structures and is expected to remain in place for approximately two months.

The final wearing course is scheduled to be paved in 2022, which is the year the roadway is scheduled to be opened to traffic.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution through work zones.

The River Bridge:

The River Bridge is now complete.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.