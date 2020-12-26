Northumberland, Pa. – The Susquehanna River Bridge that is part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project (CSVT) is almost complete, according to Kimberly Smith, spokesperson for PennDOT. The bridge spans the Northern Section of the CSVT project and connects routes 147 and 15.

The bridge will be open to traffic in 2022. The opening of the bridge is expected to ease traffic in Northumberland and Lewisburg.

The construction progressed very well this summer due to the mild weather, Smith said.

The new bridge over the West Branch Susquehanna River is 4,545 feet long. It includes 15 spans, with piers that range in height from approximately 60 feet to 180 feet. Its cross-section includes eight steel beams that are approximately 10-feet high. It has been constructed of approximately 50,000 cubic yards of concrete and approximately 20,000 tons of steel. It is PennDOT’s eighth-longest bridge, Smith said.

CSVT Northern Section

The concrete deck of the bridge was recently completed. The contractor, Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh, is putting the final touches on the bridge work. Final estimated cost is $160 million, Smith said.

This winter, work will continue as the contractor prepares for paving by constructing haul roads for the dump trucks. Foundations will be created for overhead signs throughout the project and traffic signals at Ridge Road and Route 147 also will be placed, Smith said. Those traffic signals will be activated at a later date.

Also in 2021 will be the paving of Ridge Road to the river bridge and from the river bridge to the Route 15 interchange.

In 2022, the final wearing course will be constructed as well as the southbound lanes from south of Route 405 to the existing southbound lanes on the four-lane section of 147, Smith said. The paving that is expected to be completed by fall 2022 is estimated to cost $53 million. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, Pa., are the contractors.

CSVT Southern Section

The next steps to be completed will be CSVT’s Southern Section, which will connect Route 15 (and CSVT’s Northern Section) south of Winfield to Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove. This section is currently under final design. Construction is set to begin in 2022 and should be complete by 2027.

PennDOT received environmental clearance in January 2019 for modifying roughly two miles of the project alignment to avoid the fly ash waste basins near Shamokin Dam. That clearance finalized the selection of the Eastern Alternative in the Ash Basin Focus Area and has allowed PennDOT to proceed with right-of-way acquisitions, utility relocations, permitting, and preparation of final plans and construction bidding document. The Southern Section will include a connector to Route 61 and Veterans Memorial Bridge into Sunbury.

Project History

The CSVT project is one that has long been in the making. Traffic has been growing in the corridor of routes 15 and 147 in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties for decades.

In the 1970s, PennDOT began construction of the Selinsgrove-Shamokin Dam Bypass. However, construction stopped in 1978 due to lack of funds. Only the Selinsgrove portion was completed. You can see part of the bypass when you continue onto the freeway section at U.S. 11/15 in Selinsgrove. The freeway section ends at a partially abandoned interchange with U.S. Route 522.

Once the CSVT project is completed in 2027, it will create approximately 13 miles of new four-lane, limited access highway, Smith said. Overall, it involves four interchanges, 22 highway structures, and approximately 9 million cubic yards of earthwork. Its footprint will be approximately 800 acres, and its total estimated cost is $865 million (including design, right-of-way, utilities, environmental mitigation, construction, and inflation).