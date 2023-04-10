The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

A bridge replacement and rehabilitation project continues this week on Route 220 in Woodward Township. This project will replace both structures carrying Route 220 over the Fourth Street off ramp and will also rehabilitate both structures over Antlers Lane and the Lycoming Valley Railroad.

This week, the contractor will continue construction of access roads, temporary highway lighting, and guiderail work. This work will be completed using daily lane closures at off peak hours.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning in May, motorists traveling in both directions will be traveling on the southbound side of the highway. A moveable barrier system will separate north and southbound traffic. This barrier system will be moved daily to ensure two lanes of travel northbound for the morning commute and two lanes of travel southbound for the afternoon commute. During these times, the opposing direction of traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the prime contractor on this $18 million, multi-year bridge improvement project. This construction season, the contactor is scheduled to complete the replacement and rehabilitation of the northbound structures. The southbound structures are scheduled to be completed next year.

Resurfacing project on Interstate 180

A two-year roadway project is set to begin on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Montoursville Borough, and Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy townships.

On Monday, April 17 the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will begin preparations to resurface Interstate 180 between Warrensville Road in Loyalsock Township and immediately west of the Lycoming Mall Road interchange in Muncy Township.

Drivers can expect daily traffic patterns including alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work on this project will be performed primarily between Sunday through Friday, with work beginning at 7 p.m. each day and ending at 2 p.m. the following day, with some structure work being performed throughout the daylight hours on weekends.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings.

Additional work the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Potter County

Preliminary work is underway for a Route 6 project in Potter County. Through April, crews will perform guiderail removal and shoulder stabilization through the work zone, which stretches from Port Allegany (McKean County line) to Coudersport.

Roadwork across this section of Route 6 will improve the condition of the roadway and result in smoother, safer travel for area motorists.

During this preliminary work, roadway flaggers will control traffic in an alternating pattern. Drivers should be alert for flaggers and approach the work zone with caution.

Later this spring, roadwork activities will get underway, including roadway resurfacing, pipe replacements, inlets, guide rail improvements, box culvert repairs, outlet protection, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

As structure repairs begin, temporary traffic signals will be set to enforce an alternating traffic pattern. PennDOT will issue an update on the project prior to the use of the temporary signals.

Work is expected to be complete by the end of October. Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is the contractor for this $7.6 million job.

Snyder County

There will be closures this week in Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam as construction continues on the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County.

On Mon., April 17, Route 1021 (Sunbury Road in Shamokin Dam Borough / T-520 in Monroe Township) will be closed between Route 15 and Park Road, while the contractor begins excavation work. Once excavation work is complete, the contractor will construct a bridge that will carry Sunbury Road over the new CSVT alignment.

A detour using Park Road, Grangers Road, and Route 15, will be in place for the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed in November, weather permitting.

This work is part of the Southern Section of the CSVT project, which involves the construction of roughly six-miles of new four-lane, limited-access highway connecting Route 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 (and the CSVT Northern Section) south of Winfield, Snyder County. Other work on the project continues including earthmoving operations, installing drainage structures, and building environmental controls.

Construction of the Southern Section is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts. Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for contract one, worth $115.2 million. Construction on this contract began in June of 2022.

Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third construction contracts which will include structures and pavement, respectively, and will be advertised at a later date.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Union County

A maintenance crew will work on Route 15 and Interstate 80 this week.

On Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, 2023, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be sweeping bridge gutter lines and state bike route shoulders along Route 15 between Lycoming County line and Snyder County line.

On Thursday, a maintenance crew will be sweeping bridge gutter lines along Interstate 80 both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 199 and mile marker 210, which is located west of the Route 15 interchange.

Resurface project on Route 15

A resurfacing project begins this week on Route 15 in Lewisburg Borough and Kelly Township.

Beginning Monday, a contractor will perform base repairs on Route 15 between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) and Hafer Road in preparation of the resurfacing project.

Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. Drivers can expect nighttime lane closures along Route 15 and on Route 1005 (River Road/Hospital Drive).

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $3 million resurfacing project. Work is expected to be completed in July 2023, weather permitting.

Northumberland County

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing bridge cleaning and lighting repair work on several area bridges along Routes 11, 61, and 405 next week in Northumberland Borough and the City of Sunbury.

On Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14 crews will be working on bridges at the following locations:

Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge

Route 11 Barry King Bridge

Route 405 Edison Bridge

Route 405 Priestly Bridge

Work will take place in both northbound and southbound lanes during the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Drivers can expect shoulder closures and/or a single lane restriction where work is being performed.

Sign structures on CSVT Northern Section

A project to erect overhead sign structures on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) in Northumberland and Snyder counties is set to begin this week. This work will take place on the Route 147 CSVT River Bridge and along the Winfield interchange.

The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, will work during both daylight and nighttime hours with lane closures beginning Tuesday, April 11. Drivers travelling between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. may also experience 15-minute traffic stoppages.

This sign structure project is expected to be completed in mid-May 2023.

Centre County

Work continues on Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

On Monday, April 10, a crew will install waterline between West Foster and West Nittany avenues. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers using an alternating lane pattern.

On Tuesday, April 11, a crew will be working in the Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue intersection, prepping new waterline tie-ins. The traffic signal at the Beaver Avenue intersection will be placed in flash mode and traffic will be directed by flaggers.

On Wednesday, April 12, a crew will be working on new waterline tie-ins at the Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue intersection. The traffic signal at the Beaver Avenue intersection will be placed in flash mode and traffic will be directed by flaggers. A second crew will be installing temporary poles at the Atherton Street and College Avenue intersection. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on Atherton Street and College Avenue will be reduced to one lane.

On Thursday, April 13, a crew will perform waterline tie-in at Calder Way and remove old waterlines between College and Beaver avenues. A second crew will be installing temporary poles at the Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue intersection. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue will be reduced to one lane.

Please pay attention to work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.

No work is currently scheduled for Friday, April 14.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2024.

Highway resurfacing project

A highway resurfacing project begins Tuesday on eight major routes in Centre County. The purpose is that will improve the ride quality and extend the life of approximately 23 miles of road.

The contractor will start milling and patching on Route 445 between Madisonburg and Route 64 in Walker Township. The contractor will reduce Route 445 to a single lane with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control. PennDOT urges motorists to be alert for changing traffic patterns, exercise caution while traveling through all work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and always buckle up. All work on Route 445 will be during daylight hours, and PennDOT expects it to be complete by Friday, April 14.

Other Centre County roads to see work under this contract are as follows:

Route 26 between Water Street and Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township

Route 45 between Plainfield Road and Water Street in Ferguson Township

Route 350 between Miller Road in Rush Township and Route 53 in Philipsburg Borough

Route 4004 (Chestnut Grove Road) between Route 220 and Route 144 in Union and Boggs townships

Route 4007 (Moose Run/Thomas Hill Road) between Milesburg and Route 144 in Boggs Township

PennDOT expects work in Centre County to be complete by the end of June. Several Clinton County roads will also see work under this contract. Work in Clinton County will not start until the 2024 construction season. New Enterprise and Lime Co. of New Enterprise is the contractor for this $2 million job.

Columbia County

Work continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships.

On Sunday, April 2, the contractor will be installing sign foundations and signs on Interstate 80 eastbound between mile marker 241 (Route 11 / Lime Ridge exit) and mile marker 235 (Route 487 / Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit). Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night beginning Sunday, April 2 and ending at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 7. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., is the primary contractor for this $9.1 million, pavement preservation and bridge preservation project, which spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit).

Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing. The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound: the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in the spring of 2023.

Bridge painting continues on Route 93

Bridge painting continues on Route 93 in Columbia and Luzerne counties. The project is on Route 93 at the intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) are advised a bridge painting project continues next week between the Route 93 intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) in Berwick and Route 93 (West Third Street) in Nescopeck.

On Monday, April 10 through Saturday, April 15 the contractor will continue performing project preparation work including cable placement and containment set up under the bridge spanning the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

North Star Painting Company, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3,187,443 bridge project.

Route 339 project continues

A three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues this week.

On Monday, April 10, 2023, the contractor will continue the process for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of state route 339. Work includes milling of existing pavement and the excavation of material for the placement of rock for the widening of the roadway. Work will be performed during daytime hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term detour will continue for Route 339 southbound traffic.

Route 339 southbound traffic will use Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, Market Street bridge, and Route 339, for the remained of the construction season.

Route 339 northbound traffic will continue in the northbound lane between Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the primary contractor for this $11,500,000 reconstruction and road widening project. Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

