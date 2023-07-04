The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project has already made an impact on driving through Northumberland and Union counties, as the completed Northern Section has helped to decrease traffic in Lewisburg and Northumberland, according to PennDOT.

Last July, the new CSVT River Bridge opened, carrying Route 147 over the west branch of the Susquehanna River so that drivers could avoid traveling through Lewisburg and Northumberland to get to destinations south of those areas.

Based on traffic counts performed in October 2022, the CSVT River Bridge is carrying roughly 12,000 total vehicles, including 3,100 trucks, per day, PennDOT says. As an initial assessment, those traffic counts also found that the opening of the CSVT Northern Section has decreased the daily total traffic and daily truck traffic in Lewisburg and Northumberland as shown on the attached map. Additional traffic counts are planned in late 2023 to further assess the project’s effects.

Meanwhile, work has been underway on the Southern Section of CSVT which will include a bypass in Snyder County so that drivers eventually will avoid going through Shamokin Dam on Routes 11/15. The new section of highway is expected to open by 2027.

Work began in summer 2022 on the first phase of the Southern Section, which includes five million cubic yards of earthwork, as well as stream culverts, drainage features, construction of a bridge to carry Sunbury Road over CSVT, and reconfigurations of other local roads. So far, about 25% of this phase has been completed. To date, work has mostly focused on stream culverts, erosion control features, and other activities that will allow heavy earthmoving to be completed over the next 12 months. Trumbull Corporation was awarded the contract to complete this work for $115 million.

Traffic will be impacted during this phase, as Mill Road, App Road, and Airport Road in Monroe Township are closing starting in July for five months to accommodate heavy earthmoving and construction of two roundabouts in that area. Also in July, Park Road will be closed for five weeks and after that, Fisher Road will be closed for 12 weeks. Short-term closures of roughly one week made be implemented on additional local roads as needed to construct crossings for equipment. Sunbury Road is currently closed for bridge construction, with completion anticipated in November.

Other plans for the Southern Section include construction of nine bridges and four noise walls which will take place in 2024 and 2025. Plans and bidding documents are being finalized and PennDOT anticipates bids will go out this month. Funding for this contract will include $69 million in discretionary federal funding awarded through grant program under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The third and final contract for the Southern Section includes paving and interchanges, which will connect the new CSVT highway to existing roadways. This segment also will include signing, pavement markings, lighting, traffic signals, guide rails, and stormwater management features. Bids will open for this contract in late 2025 or early 2026.

The current total estimated cost of CSVT is $938 million, including design, right-of-way, utilities, mitigation, construction, and inflation, PennDOT says. Funding for the project is currently anticipated to include $432 million of federal funding and $506 million of state funding.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.