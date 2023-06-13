Starting Monday, June 12, a portion of Stetler Avenue (T-516) will close in Monroe Township as construction continues on the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) in Snyder County.

Stetler Avenue will be closed through Friday, June 16 between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 11 (US 11/15) while Trumbull Corporation constructs a truck crossing. A detour using Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue) and Route 11 (US 11/15) will be in place.

When the truck crossing is constructed, drivers can expect large trucks crossing Stetler Avenue with traffic being controlled by flagging.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

