Northumberland County, Pa. -- The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project is expected to be open to traffic in late summer 2022, according to PennDOT.

Spokesperson Maggie Baker said final paving on the northern section continues through 2022. Paving also will continue south of Winfield in Monroe Township, Snyder County to south of Montandon in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. The Northern Section will connect Route 147 in Northumberland County to Routes 15/11 south of Shamokin Dam.

Once traffic opens later this year on the Northern Section, work will begin between the existing four-lane section of Route 147 and the intersection with Route 405, according to Baker. Construction of the northern section of the CSVT project will be completed late fall of 2022.

Final design is ongoing for CSVT’s Southern Section, which will connect Route 15 south of Winfield to Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove within Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County.

In August 2021, the required waterway/wetland permits, and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit were issued for the project. Pending completion of right-of-way acquisitions, bids are anticipated to be opened in early 2022 for the first of three planned construction contracts, primarily involving the earthwork for the project. Overall, the Southern Section is anticipated to be completed and opened to traffic by 2027.

Previous CSVT work included:

• First contract (Northern Section), River Bridge connecting Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County, with Route 15 in Union Township, Union County. Completed in 2020, totaling $156 million

• Second contract (Northern Section), earthwork and structures for the new alignment of Route 147 from the river bridge to the existing four-lane section of Route 147 in Point and West Chillisquaque Townships, Northumberland County. Completed in 2019, totaling $61 million

• Third contract (Northern Section), earthwork and structures for the Route 15 interchange just south of Winfield in Monroe Township, Snyder County, and Union Township, Union County. Completed in 2019, totaling $37 million



