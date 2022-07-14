CSVT River Bridge drone shot fall 2021 _ 2022

A drone shot of the completed River Bridge that connects Route 15 at Winfield to Route 147 south of Montandon. The River Bridge was completed as part of the Northern Section of PennDOT's Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project. 

 Source: PennDOT

With the recent opening of the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT), some existing roadways have been impacted with a change in route designation.

PennDOT broke down the changes in routes:

 Route 147

  • Route 147 now continues south from Montandon along the new CSVT highway and river bridge. From the new interchange south of Winfield, it continues south along existing Route 15 and then across the Veterans Memorial Bridge to connect to existing Route 147 in Sunbury.
  • The former Route 147, connecting Northumberland to Sunbury, has been redesignated as Route 405.
  • Motorists seeking to travel into Northumberland from the new Route 147 (CSVT) can exit the new highway at the new interchange at Ridge Road.

 Route 405

  • Route 405 now continues south from its former intersection with Route 147 into Northumberland and Sunbury. At its former intersection with Route 147, Route 405 will be slightly realigned in late 2022.
  • Motorists seeking to travel on the new Route 147 (CSVT) from the newly designated Route 405 can enter the new highway at the new interchange at Ridge Road.

For more information regarding the CSVT motorists can visit the website at CSVT | Welcome to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project Website or view a map of the new route designations at: CSVT Route Designation Map.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.