Crash generic _2021

12:35 PM Update: Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are open in Montour County.

PennDOT is advising motorists of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 219, in Montour County at due to a vehicle crash.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted approximately four miles east of the Limestoneville exit (Route 254 interchange at mile marker 215).

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.