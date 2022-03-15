12:35 PM Update: Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are open in Montour County.

PennDOT is advising motorists of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 219, in Montour County at due to a vehicle crash.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted approximately four miles east of the Limestoneville exit (Route 254 interchange at mile marker 215).

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

