Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 1025 (Summerhill Avenue) are closed between Bowers Lane in Berwick and Water Dam Road in Briar Creek Township, Columbia County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utility wires.

A detour using Route 1014 (Martzville Road), Route 1019 (Kachinka Hollow Road), and Route 1018 (Twin Church Road/Dairy Road) is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.