Route 405 is closed on both directions at the intersection with Elm Drive in Wolf Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Elm Drive and Boak Avenue is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

