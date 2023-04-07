ROAD CLOSURE_PoliceLights

Route 405 is closed on both directions at the intersection with Elm Drive in Wolf Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Elm Drive and Boak Avenue is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.