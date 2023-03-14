ROAD CLOSURE_PoliceLights

Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 42 and just north of Route 3006 (Thorne Street) in Laporte Township, Sullivan County, due to a tractor trailer crash.

A detour using Route 42 and Thorne Street is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

Check for updated conditions by visiting www.511PA.com

