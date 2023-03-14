Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.