Crash generic _2021

Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 154 just north of Laporte Borough in Laporte Township and Route 87 in Dushore, Cherry Township, Sullivan County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities.

A detour using Route 87 and Route 154 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.