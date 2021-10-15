Update as of 8:20 a.m.: Both lanes of Route 15 northbound are open. The left (passing lane) of Route 15 southbound is now open.

From PennDOT: Route 15 is closed in both directions between Cardinal Street and Furnace Road in Union Township, Union County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities.

The following detours are in place.

Northbound traffic will use Route 11 and Route 147 or Route 304 and 45.

Southbound traffic will use Route 45, 2003 (Dreisbach Church Road), and Furnace Road.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down and expect travel delays.



