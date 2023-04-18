PennDOT is advising drivers that both lanes of Route 147 northbound are closed at the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash has also closed the Interstate 180 eastbound (Williamsport / 212B) exit on Interstate 80 eastbound.

