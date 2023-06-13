Crash_generic

Route 11 northbound is closed between Route 15 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County and Route 147 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

The accident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, involved a motor vehicle with injuries and entrapment, according to Northumberland County's Fire and Rescue Departments Firewire page on Facebook. 

A detour using Route 15 and Route 147 is in place.

Drivers should be alert, drive with caution and expect delays in travel.

