Route 11 northbound is closed between Route 15 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County and Route 147 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

The accident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, involved a motor vehicle with injuries and entrapment, according to Northumberland County's Fire and Rescue Departments Firewire page on Facebook.

A detour using Route 15 and Route 147 is in place.

Drivers should be alert, drive with caution and expect delays in travel.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.