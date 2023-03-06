Crash_generic

Update as of 10:35 a.m. - PennDOT says Route 104 in Washington Township is now open. 

Both lanes of Route 104 are closed between Red Bank Road in Washington Township and Summit Road in Franklin Township, Snyder County, due a vehicle crash.

A detour using local roads is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. 

 

 

