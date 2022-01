UPDATE as of 7:25 a.m. - Both lanes of Route 1011 (Old Route 15) are now open.

Motorists are advised that Route 1011 (Old Route 15) is closed between White Deer Pike and Route 1008 (New Columbia Road) in White Deer Township, Union County, due to a vehicle crash.

Commercial trucks will be able to reach their terminals using New Columbia Road. The roadway is expected to be open later this morning.