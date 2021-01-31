Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists are advised both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed between Exit 242 (Mifflinville / Mainville) and Exit 256 (Conyngham / Nescopeck) due to a tractor trailer crash at mile marker 250.

A detour using Route 339 and Route 93 is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.