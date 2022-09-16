Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left (passing) lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 in Montour County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Montour County Firewire reports the crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between exit 224 for PA-54 Danville and Exit 232 for PA-42 Buckhorn.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured using Routes 54, 11 and 42.

PennDOT says the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Updates will follow.

