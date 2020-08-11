Montoursville, Pa. -- Due to a crash, Route 3003 (Ellington Mountain Road) is closed between Route 3012 (Grover Road) in Canton Township, Bradford County and Adams Road in McNett Township, Lycoming County.

Cars should follow the detour set up by first responders.

A truck detour is in place using Route 154, Route 1003 (Ellington Mountain Road) in McNett Township, Lycoming County, Route 1005 (McIlwain Road) in McNett Township, Lycoming County, Route 4003 (Ellington Mountain Road), Route 4002 (Ellington Mountain Road), and Route 154, in Fox Township, Sullivan County.

The roadway is expected to be closed until later this evening.