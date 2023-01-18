A crack sealing project continues this week along major routes in Lycoming and Tioga counties.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Saturday, Jan. 21 the contractor will be performing crack sealing on Interstate 180 in both directions between mile marker 10 (Muncy exit) and mile marker 16 (Pennsdale / Route 220 exit) in Lycoming County. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In Tioga County, from Thursday, Jan. 19 through Saturday, Jan. 21 the contractor will be crack sealing on Route 15 in both directions between the Liberty and Sebring exits and between the Canoe Camp exit and the New York state line. Work will be performed during the daytime hours.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Kriger Construction is the primary contractor for this $772,600 crack sealing project.

