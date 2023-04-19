road work graphic new size.jpg
NCPA

A lane restriction begins Wednesday on Route 1023 (Old Trail Road) in Hummels Wharf and Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, for crack sealing.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will perform crack sealing between the intersection with Route 11 at the Sheetz in Hummels Wharf and Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.