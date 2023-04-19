A lane restriction begins Wednesday on Route 1023 (Old Trail Road) in Hummels Wharf and Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, for crack sealing.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will perform crack sealing between the intersection with Route 11 at the Sheetz in Hummels Wharf and Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

