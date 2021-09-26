Motorists driving on Routes 11, 61, 54, 147 in Northumberland and Snyder counties, as well as Interstate 80 in Columbia County, may encounter delays starting this evening as a maintenance crew performs crack sealing work.

The work will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will be completed by early December 2021. Starting Sunday, Sept. 26, the contractor will begin the crack sealing along Routes 61, 11, 54, and 147 in Northumberland County; Routes 11 and 15 in Snyder County; and Route 11 and Interstate 80 in Columbia County. Motorists can expect a moving operation with lane restrictions.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

CriLon Corp, is the primary contractor for this $479,000 crack sealing project.



