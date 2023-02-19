A crack sealing project continues this week in Lycoming and Tioga counties. Here's where work will be performed:

Lycoming County

Today through Saturday, Feb. 25, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be performing crack sealing on the following roadways between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Interstate 180 between the Route 15/180 split to the Market Street exit in the City of Williamsport.

Interstate 180 between Lycoming Mall Road to the Route 405 (Muncy) exit in Muncy Creek Township.

Tioga County

On Monday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 25, the contractor will be crack sealing on the following roadways during the daytime hours.

Route 15 between Lycoming County line to Sebring exit in Liberty Township.

Route 15 between the Canoe Camp exit to the New York State Line.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

