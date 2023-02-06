PennDOT says a crack sealing project continues this week along state routes in Lycoming and Tioga Counties.

Lycoming County

Now through Saturday, Feb. 18, Kriger Construction will be performing crack sealing on the following roadways between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Route 15 between the Route 15 and Interstate 180 interchange in the City of Williamsport and Route 3026 (Beauty’s Run Road) in Old Lycoming Township.

Interstate 180 between Route 2049 (Lycoming Mall Drive) in Muncy Township and the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township.

Route 2014 (Third Street) in the City of Williamsport.

Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Now through Saturday, Feb. 18, the contractor will be crack sealing on the following roadways during the daytime hours.

Route 15 between Buttonwood in Jackson Township and the Tioga County line.

Route 15 between the Lycoming County line and the Sebring exit in Liberty Township.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

