The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County

A contractor will be working in the shoulder areas of Interstate 180 this week between Montoursville and Muncy.

From Monday, Sept. 18, to Friday, Sept. 22, the contractor will be applying a bituminous prime coat on the shoulders throughout the entire length of the project. Additional work includes installing new glands in the bridge expansion dams on the structures spanning the Loyalsock Creek and Route 87. Work will be performed beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 2 p.m. the following day.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Route 15 resurfacing

Single lane restrictions with flagging will be in place beginning Sunday on Route 15 in South Williamsport and Armstrong Township.

Sunday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 22 the contractor will be milling, paving, installing new guiderail, and sawing sealing in various locations on Route 15 in both directions. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $2.6 million resurfacing project of Route 15 between the Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport Borough and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. Work includes milling and paving, ADA ramps upgrades, guide rail upgrades, signage, and line painting. Additional work will be performed on the bridge over Hagerman’s Run.

Bradford County

Expect single lane conditions and flagging this week on Route 6 in Troy Township as a contractor continues work on a reconstruction project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $6.5 million reconstruction project. Work on this project includes roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation, superelevation correction, and miscellaneous construction activities. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July of 2024. Construction will shut down during the winter months.

Route 199 Reconstruction Project

A detour begins Monday on the northbound lanes of Route 199 between Lincoln and Chemung streets in Sayre. The contractor will begin milling, excavating, concrete work, grading, and paving. The work is part of a reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens. Northbound traffic will still be detoured, and southbound traffic will be maintained in the work zone.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a .90 -mile detour using Lincoln Street, South Elmer Avenue, and Chemung Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

Kriger Construction is the prime contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Tioga County

Drivers on Route 15 will experience single lane restrictions this week as a contractor works on crack sealing on Route 15 in Liberty Township. The work will be performed between the Lycoming County line and Sebring Exit ramps.

Work on this project is mobile, and motorists can expect slow moving vehicles where work is being performed.

This project is expected to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 28.

Centre County

Work continues on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

A crew will place waterline between West Prospect and West Irvin avenues Monday, Sept. 18, through Thursday, Sept. 21. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern.

A crew will pour new concrete sidewalks between West Foster and West Prospect avenues Monday, Sept. 18, through Thursday, Sept. 21. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern.

A crew will continue placing brick pavers in designated sidewalk areas between College and Highland avenues Monday through Thursday. PennDOT urges pedestrians to use the designated pedestrian detour route and avoid walking through the closed sidewalks into the construction zone .

A crew will remove the old asphalt from the center (turning) lane and prep stone for new asphalt on Monday and Tuesday. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern.

A crew will replace the concrete curbing and island previously removed for traffic control purposes at the intersection of College Avenue and Buckhout Street on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The contractor will not work Friday, Sept. 22 or Saturday, Sept. 23, to minimize impacts for those traveling to the Nittany Lions' home matchup versus the Iowa Hawkeyes. Long-term traffic control measures will remain in place.

Union County

A lane restsriction begins Monday, Sept. 18 on Route 45 (Market Street) in Lewisburg Borough for railroad crossing work.

The eastbound lane of Market Street will be closed between South Sixth and North Fifth streets while railroad crossing work is being completed.

Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 12:30 and 4:40 p.m.

Route 45 pipe replacement

A lane restriction begins Monday on Route 45 (Chestnut Street) in Mifflinburg for a pipe replacement. A maintenance crew will be working through Wednesday, Sept. 20 between North Tenth Street and Route 104 (South Tenth Street).

Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

***********************************************************************************************************************

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

