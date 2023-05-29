The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 bridge replacement

A bridge replacement and rehabilitation project continues this week on Route 220 in Woodward Township. This project will replace both structures carrying Route 220 over the Fourth Street off ramp and will also rehabilitate both structures over Antlers Lane and the Lycoming Valley Railroad.

New Traffic Patterns

The barrier system separating northbound and southbound traffic will be moved daily to ensure two lanes of travel northbound for the morning commute and two lanes of travel southbound for the afternoon commute. During these times, the opposing direction of traffic will be restricted to one lane.

As of Friday, May 12, 2023, the Route 220 northbound off ramp servicing Fourth Street reopened.

Week of May 30

The contractor will continue bridge work on the northbound structures over Antlers Lane and the Railroad.

The contractor will continue construction of northbound bridge over Ramp A, and guide rail work. This work will be completed using daily lane closures at off peak hours.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Drivers who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound are advised that the safety improvement project continues in Woodward and Piatt townships.

This construction season, the remainder of the structure over Quenshukeny Run will be completed. Other construction activities include the completion of the Youngs Road East Jug Handle, milling, paving and guide rail work.

Existing Traffic Patterns

The speed limit has been returned to 45 miles per hour throughout the project.

A median barrier has been installed and Route 220 northbound lanes are shifted onto the new southbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run. Two lanes in each direction will be maintained.

Week of May 30

Cable median guide rail will continue to be installed between Youngs Road West and the Fourth Street Exit.

Work will continue on the northbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run.

Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Resurfacing on Route 15 in Armstrong Township and South Williamsport

A resurfacing project continues this week on Route 15 in South Williamsport Borough and Armstrong Township.

The week of Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, the contractor will continue milling of the existing roadway surface in both directions and begin placement of the new scratch course. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $2.6 million resurfacing project of Route 15 between the Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport Borough and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. Work includes milling and paving, ADA ramps upgrades, guide rail upgrades, signage, and line painting. Additional work will be performed on the bridge over Hagerman’s Run. The project will be completed in phases. Drivers can expect single lane with flagging and/or channelizing devices through the active work areas. Work will not be performed on this project during the Little League World Series.

Resurfacing continues on Interstate 180

A two-year roadway project continues on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Montoursville Borough, and Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy townships.

On Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, the contractor will continue patching on the bridge decks. Work this week includes the bridges spanning Fairfield Road and Brushy Ridge Road. Bridge work will continue to progress eastward through the project.

Drivers can expect daily traffic patterns including alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 2 p.m. the following day.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024, with a winter shutdown in 2023.

Resurface and Drainage project begins on Route 118

A resurfacing and drainage improvement project is set to begin on Route 118 between Cemetery Road (T-682) and Dark Hollow Road (T-800) in Franklin Township.

On Thursday, the contractor will begin excavation work for an arch culvert near the intersection with Cemetery Road and begin replacement of the storm sewer throughout the project area. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours with 24-hour a day flagging for the duration of the project.

Don E. Bower is the prime contractor for this $1.6 million resurface and drainage improvement project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of the roadway, replacement of the storm sewer, installation of a new arch culvert, new guide rail, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2023, weather permitting.

Northumberland County

A bridge painting project begins this week on Route 225 in Dornsife, Little Mahanoy Township.

On Tuesday, May 30, the contractor will begin painting the truss bridge over Mahonoy Creek. The bridge will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed in September 2023.

Jupiter Painting Contracting Co. is the primary contractor on this $1,300,000 project.

Montour County

A multi-year reconstruction project will begin on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Danville, Montour County and Limestoneville, Northumberland County.

Starting on Tuesday, May 30, the contractor will begin placing signs in the work zone beginning at the Northumberland County line to approximately 3.8 miles west of the Columbia/Montour County line.

Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day. Drivers can expect shoulder closures in both directions.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $53,138,380 project. Work includes roadway reconstruction, resurfacing, structure replacement, rehabilitation, preservation, lighting, and other miscellaneous work. This multi-year project is expected to be completed in 2027.

Columbia County

A three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County will continue this week.

On Tuesday, May 30, the contractor will continue the process for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339. Work includes milling of existing pavement, excavation of material for the placement of rock for the widening of the roadway and placing subbase in preparation for paving. Work will be performed during daytime hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term detour will continue for Route 339 southbound traffic.

Route 339 southbound traffic will use Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, Market Street bridge, and Route 339, for the remained of the construction season.

Route 339 northbound traffic will continue in the northbound lane between Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the primary contractor for this $11.5 million reconstruction and road widening project. Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Bridge painting on Route 93

Drivers who travel on Route 93 in Columbia and Luzerne Counties are advised a bridge painting project continues between the Route 93 intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) in Berwick and Route 93 (West Third Street) in Nescopeck.

On Tuesday, May 30, through Sunday June 4, a PennDOT contractor will continue pressure washing, shot blasting, priming and painting the bridge spanning over the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

North Star Painting Company, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.1 million bridge project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

