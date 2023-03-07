The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Crack sealing continues in Lycoming, Tioga counties

A crack sealing project continues in Lycoming and Tioga counties. Here's where work is taking place this week:

Lycoming County

This week through Saturday, March 11, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be performing crack sealing on the following roadways between the nighttime hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Interstate 180 and Route 15 ramps at the following locations: Route 15, Third Street, Maynard Street, Foy Avenue, Fourth Street, and Reach Road.

Tioga County

This week through Saturday, March 11, the contractor will be crack sealing on the following roadways during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. 5 p.m. and nighttime hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 15 between Lycoming County line to the top of Bloss Mountain.

Route 15 between the Canoe Camp exit to the New York State Line.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Clinton County

Work resumes this week on Farrandsville Road (Route 1001) in Woodward Township.

The project goals are to provide safe pedestrian access to River View Park from the Veteran’s Bridge and to make drainage improvements to enhance safety for the motoring public.

Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control until late March while crews complete temporary drainage upgrades. Flagging will occur during daylight hours. One lane will remain open to traffic throughout each workday.

Once these upgrades are complete, the contractor will implement a long-term lane closure and install temporary traffic signals. The signals will stay in “flash” mode for a period of one week before becoming active and enforcing an alternating traffic pattern through the work zone.

The contractor will also alter the traffic pattern on West River Drive in late March. Under the new configuration, traffic will continue northbound on Farrandsville Road and turn onto West River Drive at the western intersection instead of the eastern one, which will be closed due to construction. West River Drive will also change from one-way to two-way traffic for the project duration, and drivers will utilize a turnaround at the eastern intersection so they can leave the same way they came in. PennDOT will update drivers and provide a map before the contractor implements this change.

Work this year also includes building a temporary causeway on the Susquehanna riverbank to serve as a work platform to build an 800-foot retaining wall. Navigational aids will be placed in the river to denote a safe distance from construction activities to boaters. Work on the wall is set to begin in April.

Overall work on this project includes utility relocations, drainage improvements, piping and inlets, building a retaining wall, sidewalks, curbing, ornamental light poles, guide rail, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer is the contractor on this $7.5 million job, which will carry into 2024.

Centre County

There will be several detours this week as part of the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway..

Drivers in the State College area can expect the following the week of March 6:

Waterline installation work is expected to begin by mid-week. This waterline work will require a 60-hour closure on Atherton Street in both directions between College Avenue and Highland Alley.

The closure includes the Beaver Avenue intersection and will be in effect 'round the clock for the duration of the work from 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 8 until 6 p.m. Friday, March 10.

The Atherton Street General Detour and Beaver Avenue General Detour will be in effect during this time frame.

The official vehicle detours are detailed below. Drivers of non-commercial vehicles familiar with the area may choose alternate routes if they wish. Detour maps are available on the project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet.

Atherton Street General Detour: Park Avenue to University Drive, University Drive to Route 26, Route 26 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway. Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to the Oak Hall/Boalsburg exit, Oak Hall/Boalsburg exit to Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard).

Beaver Avenue General Detour: Route 45 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway, Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 26.

There will be various pedestrian detours implemented while the contractor performs this work. The primary crossing point will be at the intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Highland Alley. However, the pedestrian detour routes will be fluid depending on where crews are working and may need to be adjusted.

Overall work on the project includes roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements –including pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Work for this three-year project is expected to be complete in 2024.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue with drainage work, excavation for rock placement along Route 339, excavation for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339 and will continue working on the structures over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic entering at the intersection of Route 339 and Smith Hollow Road will only be allowed to turn in the northbound direction onto route 339.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

