The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

A lane restriction begins Thursday, Oct. 6 on Route 15 northbound in Cogan House Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

The contractor will be working on Route 15 northbound, near mile marker 155. Drivers can expect left (passing) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in just one day.

Clinton County

Drivers should expect travel delays this week as waterline work takes place on Route 1001 (Farrandsville Road) in Lock Haven.

Crews will be working Monday, Oct. 3 to tie new waterline into the existing line. To facilitate this work, water will be shut off at 8 a.m. on Monday. Water will remain off until the tie-in is complete, and the lines have been flushed. Water service to the north side of the Veterans Memorial bridge will be impacted.

To further facilitate this work, the contractor will be flagging traffic through the area, enforcing an alternating traffic pattern. Drivers should expect delays—especially near the Farrandsville Road/Route 664 intersection. Delays could be lengthy, and drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes.

Overall work on this project includes utility relocations, drainage improvements, piping and inlets, construction of a retaining wall, sidewalks, curbing, ornamental light poles, guide rail, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. Utility work is expected to continue through the end of the year. Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer is the contractor on this $7.5 million job, which will carry into 2024.

PennDOT will create a project page in 2023 to help communicate impacts to pedestrians, river users, and those using other recreational facilities. Once complete, pedestrians will enjoy safer access to River View Park from the Veteran's Bridge and motorists will benefit from safety and drainage upgrades.

Centre and Clinton counties paving update

Drivers can expect the following in Clinton County—through Oct. 14:

On Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge, guiderail has been removed and gabion basket construction has been completed. Milling is scheduled to begin Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 11. Paving will begin Oct. 11.

Other roads seeing work this year in Clinton County include:

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) at Brown Street and Logan Avenue intersections

Drivers can expect the following in Centre County through Oct. 14:

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road. Guide rail has been removed and gabion basket construction is complete. Mill and fill patching will run through October 5, with paving, shoulder back-up, and guide rail installation to follow.

Other roads seeing work this year in Centre County are:

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road)

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road

Route 3014 (South Atherton) near Branch Road

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) at the intersections Allen Street and Atherton Street (Route 3014).

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this project. PennDOT expects completion to occur in mid-November.

Bradford County update

Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough for a water main replacement project.

Through Tuesday, Oct. 11, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be working between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed.

Northumberland County

A guiderail upgrade project will begin this week on Route 11 in Point Township.

Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7, Penn Line Services will be upgrading guiderail along the roadway between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions while work is being performed.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue excavation for the reconstruction of the northbound lane of Route 339. The contractor will also complete work on previously started storm drainage systems and structure work over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic will no longer be permitted to enter 339 from Smith Hollow Road due to Smith Hollow Road being closed.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Roadwork in Interstate 80 and Route 11

Roadwork continues this week on Interstate 80 and Route 11:

Interstate 80 eastbound: The contractor will be paving both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 80 westbound: the subcontractor will be placing an epoxy overlay on the bridges over Route 11 between mile markers 241 – 242. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Route 11 Lane Closures

There will be a lane closures on Route 11 in both directions under the Interstate 80 structure in South Centre Township while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Shaffer Road and Lows Road

Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road) between Route 11 and Route 1006 (Sawmill Road) and Route 1003 (Lows Road) between Route 11 and Route 1005 (Hidlay Church Road), while the subcontractor applies a fiber reinforced polymer overlay on the bridge piers that carries Interstate 80 over those roadways. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

