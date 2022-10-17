The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

A lane restriction starts Wednesday on Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) in Muncy Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

The contractor will be working at the intersection near Lycoming Mall Drive and Generations Drive (north) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed in just one day.

Centre and Clinton County paving

Paving in Centre and Clinton counties continues this week. Here's what to expect:

On Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge, the contractor completed milling Monday, Oct. 10. Paving began last week and the contractor expects to finish today. Shoulder backup and guide rail replacement will follow.

Other roads completed this year in Clinton County include:

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) at Brown Street and Logan Avenue intersections

Drivers can expect the following in Centre County through October 25:

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road: The contractor completed milling on Wednesday, October 5, and expects to start paving Tuesday, October 18, and continue through Tuesday, October 25. Shoulder backup and guide rail replacement to follow.

On Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) at the intersections of Allen and Atherton (Route 3014) streets: The contractor still intends to complete patchwork on Wednesday. The contractor anticipates beginning milling and paving operations Tuesday, October 25, and finishing on Wednesday, October 26. Shoulder backup and line painting will follow.

Other roads seeing work this year in Centre County are:

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road) — Complete

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road — Complete

Route 3014 (South Atherton) near Branch Road — Complete

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is the contractor on this project. PennDOT expects completion to occur in mid-November.

Centre County

A lane closure will be in place this week along a section of East Bishop Street/Route 550 in Bellefonte. On Monday, crews will be working on East Bishop Street from Allegheny Avenue to South Wilson Street.

This section of East Bishop Street will be reduced to one lane for eastbound traffic, with westbound traffic following a detour. The detour will use South Wilson Street, East Howard Street, and Allegheny Avenue. Flaggers will be stationed at the intersection of South Wilson and East Howard to assist with traffic movements. Flaggers may be positioned at other intersections as well.

Work hours are set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Should weather force a schedule change, the paving would take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Northumberland County

A lane restriction will begin Thursday on Interstate 80 westbound in Turbot Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the contractor will be working on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 212, near the Interstate 180 interchange. Drivers can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted where work is being performed.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

Montoursville, PA – The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County will continue next week.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue excavation in preparation for the reconstruction of the northbound lane of Route 339. The contractor will also complete work on previously started storm drainage systems and structure work over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic will no longer be permitted to enter 339 from Smith Hollow Road due to Smith Hollow Road being closed.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Roadwork on Interstate 80

Here's a summary of roadwork this week on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships:

Interstate 80 eastbound: The contractor will be paving both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242/Mifflinville and Exit 236/Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Interstate 80 westbound: The contractor will be paving both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242/Mifflinville and Exit 236/Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Interstate 80 eastbound: There will be a lane shift in mile marker 232 at the beginning of the eastbound off ramp at Exit 232 (Buckhorn/Route 42) for pavement repairs. Two lanes will still be maintained while this work is happening. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Route 11 SB and NB Lane Closures

There will be lane closures on Route 11 in both directions under the Interstate 80 structure in South Centre Township while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

