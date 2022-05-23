The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Work continues this week on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt Townships.

This week, the contractor will be constructing concrete islands. Work will take place at the median U-turn near the former Woodward school and at Front Street. Motorists can expect daily closures of the turning lanes where work is being performed.

On Friday, June 3, the contractor will be setting beams for the bridge over Larry’s Creek. Motorists should expect intermittent delays lasting 15 minutes or less between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., while the contractor picks up the beams from the driving lane of traffic.

Existing Detours

This week, the following detours will continue.

Route 220 and Route 287 in Piatt Township.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The existing traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road, Woodward Township.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshukeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quenshukeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Survey work along Route 15 SB in Williamsport

Survey crews will be working along the shoulder of the Route 15 southbound ramp to Route 220 eastbound in Williamsport.

On Tuesday through Thursday, a PennDOT survey crew will perform survey work along the Route 15 southbound lanes between mile marker 136 (Third Street interchange) and the entrance to Route 220 eastbound.

Motorists can expect survey crews working along the shoulder areas of Route 15 southbound right (driving) lane. Work will be performed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.

This week, Kriger Construction will continue work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

On Saturday, southbound traffic switched to the northbound lane of Route 199, while the contractor begins construction in the southbound lane between Stevenson Street and Mohawk Street.

The following detours will remain in effect:

Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt Street and Powell Street.

Route 199 (Main Street) closed to northbound traffic between Stevenson Street and Mohawk Street

Detour information:

For closure between Vanderbilt Street and Powell Street, northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, South Elmer Avenue, and Chemung Street.

For closure between Stevenson Street and Mohawk Street, northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Stevenson Street, North Elmer Avenue, and Mohawk Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Full depth reclamation project beings on Austinville Road in Columbia Township, Bradford County

A full depth reclamation (FDR) project is set to begin this week on Route 4016 (Austinville Road) in Columbia Township.

This week, PennDOT maintenance crews will begin preparations for the FDR on Austinville Road between the intersection with Route 4037 (Old Royd Road) and the Tioga County line.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Maintenance forces will provide homeowners access to their property each day. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Full depth reclamation is a rehabilitation method that works by uniformly crushing, pulverizing and re-mixing the existing roadway to achieve a uniform and stable base. The process offers a cost-effective method to stabilizing the roadway prior to paving. Additional work on this project includes final paving and placing shoulders along the newly paved roadway.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by July, weather permitting.

Tioga County update

A retaining wall project continues on Route 414 in Morris Township. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris.

On Monday, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during evening hours.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor, LLT Trucking, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

LLT Trucking is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in September.

Northumberland County update

The bridge that carries Route 4004 (Mile Post Road) over Gravel Run near Wolverton Road in Upper Augusta Township, will be closed this week for bridge work.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing emergency bridge work on the bridge. A detour using Route 4006 (Mile Hill Road) and Route 4004 in Klines Grove, Rush Township, will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday.

Snyder County

Lane restrictions will be in place this week on Routes 11/15 in both directions in Union and Penn Townships for patching.

Today through Thursday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform patch work on Routes 11/15 in both directions between Aqueduct Road in Union Township, located just south of the Route 35 interchange, and the end of the bypass in Penn Township.

Motorists can expect the following:

Monday, May 23, northbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.

Tuesday, May 24, northbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted.

Wednesday, May 25, southbound traffic can expect the right lane to be restricted.

Thursday, May 26, southbound traffic can expect the left lane to be restricted.

Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will be performing temporary widening and excavation for rock placement along Route 339. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township to Broad Street in Nescopeck, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

